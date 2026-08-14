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Kathi's avatar
Kathi
5h

I continue to be amazed at Jen Rubin's adept analyses! I am always excited when I see a new one to read!

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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
5h

“…hope that, roused to the Trump menace, the public will usher in an arduous but political about-face and dramatic march to recapture our democracy in November.”

Please! I hope, I hope, I hope……and pray!!! 🤞🤞🤞🙏🙏🙏!!!

It’s the ONLY way out of the ever-deepening mess this utter fool has gotten us into! Vote Blue, no matter what else you do!

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