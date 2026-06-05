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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
2hEdited

Just like with the Epstein files, the fact that Delaney Hall officials don't want anyone to see what's inside is pretty much an admission that they have a lot to hide.

One does not HIDE the truth if the truth is favorable to them.

Open the doors.

Release the files.

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Alexander Jokay's avatar
Alexander Jokay
2h

Here's wishing that the whole 60 Minutes team reassembles itself and sells its show to a new outlet where journalistic independence is respected. I'm sure they'd be a hot commodity.

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