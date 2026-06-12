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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
1h

For the last 40 something years, the motto of the age has been "Whoever dies with the most toys, wins." I think we are due for an upgrade: Whoever dies with the most joy, wins! And, know that tRump has never experienced a moment of true joy in his nearly 80 year rampage of a life.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
1h

New York knows Trump. He was booed at his NYC polling place when he ran the first time. He lost New York and New Jersey, home of his casino disaster, both times. We remember the Central Park Five. No excuses.

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