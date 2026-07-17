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Teresa JV's avatar
Teresa JV
8h

Pete ticks off ALL the boxes for President. I am really over folks saying he is not a viable candidate because he is married to a man. Thanks, Jen, for this great piece!

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Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
8h

It is statistically very unlikely that only victim data have been accidentally released if there are zero examples of perpetrator information being released.

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