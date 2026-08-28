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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
7h

Yes. And while we're at it, let's not lose sight of the fact that this administration similarly discriminates against women, Jews, Muslims, gay, differently abled, and (apparently) well educated non-Republicans, as well as people of conscience across the board. Trump&Co may have replaced lynchings with ICE killings and deportations, and pogroms with digital hate campaigns, but they have continued to elevate the status and power of rich white Christian males by walking over the bones of the rest of us.

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Gina Stanley's avatar
Gina Stanley
7h

White America needs to be reminded that every black American who traveled from the south to march on Washington 63 years ago could not sit in the front of the bus, use the restroom on the bus or eat in the diners along the route because it was illegal because of Jim Crow laws that SCOTUS upheld as constitutional in Plessy v. Ferguson. Why was anyone surprised after the same Court decided Dred Scott as it did. SCOTUS has seldom been an honorable body.

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