The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
6hEdited

O’Brien zeroed in on this horde of undeserving little men (mostly all are men) who insist their accomplishments are unmatched and that luck — whether in parentage, health, or other random factor — has nothing to do with their success.

I once had a boss who used to say (with a nod and a wink):

The most important decision you'll ever make in life is to choose the right parents! ;)

If there is a silver lining, it is that the “only we know best” Trump regime inevitably commits humiliating self-owns on virtually all policy fronts

Truman had a quote to the effect that one advantage of a democracy and freedom of the press is that problems and shortcomings come into view, and therefore can be corrected. Seems to fit well here.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Douglas Mackay's avatar
Douglas Mackay
5h

“…other good-humored, undaunted, and unabashed defenders of kindness, learning, decency, social solidarity, and empathy.”

After watching the Obamas open the Obama Presidential Center I think we had what Jen is alluding to. There certainly are other administrations to point to, also. I recall Carter’s and Ford’s with fondness. Nobody will ever say the same for Trump.

Reply
Share
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture