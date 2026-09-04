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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
1hEdited

Thanks to all who work tirelessly to thwart the Trump regime in its attack on our First Amendment rights.

What is happening with the Postal Service, presidential orders and ballots is at the very least, discouraging people to trust its handling of mailed voting. At the worst, it should be pointed out that tampering with the mail delivery as well as effectively meddling with an election and vote tampering is illegal. Why is this not being dealt with accordingly? It matters not whether it is the federal government or an individual doing this, it is still illegal, and is also effectively another attack on First Amendment rights. Limiting voting voices is limiting free speech.

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
1h

Keep shining a light, Jen. We need you all, and the work you're doing. And we're grateful for your strong, clear voice.

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