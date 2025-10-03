The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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David Halle's avatar
David Halle
Oct 3, 2025

Terrific. So grateful for those you highlight and for your unrelenting push back.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Oct 3, 2025

Thank God for Judge Young, the great folks of Portland, and particularly our senior military leaders! May the rest of us take their bravery to give us courage in these daunting times.

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