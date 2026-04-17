The Contrarian

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CH's avatar
CH
2h

The same dynamic must happen in our nation if we are to oust this regime. Young people must rise up to fight against the evil and corruption.

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Bob Egbert's avatar
Bob Egbert
2h

When swooning about democracy let's not forget that the WH Crime Boss was elected democratically twice. Americans will vote for the one who they believe will deliver what they most want. Many Americans really don't give a hoot about democracy (though they probably would deny that). Forty percent of Americans wanted someone who would make them feel special and protect them from those People Not Like Themselves who they perceived were taking their stuff, raping their women, and abusing their children. They believed, and still believe comforting lies. Candidates who wish to win against the MAGA Voodoo Cult must have a story that will neutralize the MAGA Coolaide. Just chanting about democracy won't do it.

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