The Contrarian

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Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
1h

This is the dawn of a new day and there is hope to light the dark places.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
36m

I get money begs from AIPAC every day - if I go to my spam folder to look at them. It has become a right-wing dirty money collective. We simply have to get money out of politics.

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