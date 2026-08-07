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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

The time for reckoning is here. We the People have reached our "Toxic Trump" moment. When a leader of a Democrat system collapses into a graveyard of unpopularity, formerly loyal voters start looking for alternatives and marginal allies begin to abandon him to save their own political skins. Rejoice! We are at that uplifting turning point.

Find Democratic candidates to work for and don't stop working until the day after the midterms. A landslide Blue Wave would be great first step to fixing America and ridding us of the Ghoul in Chief.

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Martha Gershun's avatar
Martha Gershun
1h

Devoted reader and supporter from Kansas here. Adam Hamilton is a force to be reckoned with. Smart, articulate, caring, genuine. He has built a huge following of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents at his suburban Church of the Resurrection, and he will build a similar coalition to win this Senate seat. I'm further left than Hamilton, but there is no denying this centrist appeal in our state. He's gonna win!

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