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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
2h

All workers need to organize if they ever expect to stand on a level playing field with corporations and the oligarchs. Yes, unions have defects, but so does every human institution, and these can be improved upon. At least unions are democracies, and improvement starts with who the members elect to lead them.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

Organized labor is civic infrastructure, and the point about unions mobilizing nonmembers is the strongest argument in the piece.

A worker who votes because her shop steward asked her to is democracy doing its actual job. But the behavioral test for a one-day strike isn’t turnout, it’s leverage, and leverage is density.

Density has been falling for forty years while the rallies have gotten bigger and the rhetoric sharper, which should tell us something.

Build the slow thing that makes a strike costly to ignore, or the visible thing keeps being the only thing we have.

Johan 🐌​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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