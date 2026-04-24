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Sueki89's avatar
Sueki89
1h

We are grateful for Louise Lucas. She certainly kept the momentum going in the redistricting fight.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

She appeared on Nicole Wallace’s “Deadline: White House” the other day, along with Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott. They were a hoot. “Turns out what started in Texas didn’t stay in Texas,” she reminded that state’s ultra-dumb Governor Abbott. Her colleague was a bit more direct. “When they go low, we gonna kick their motherfuckin’ ass.”

Evil spells have a funny way of backfiring, as Abbott and Trump may soon find out. Just ask Lord Voldemort.

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