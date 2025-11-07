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Al Warner's avatar
Al Warner
Nov 7, 2025

It is impossible to say enough good things about the Undaunted Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. Thank you for this beautiful piece.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
Nov 7, 2025

Sheer reading pleasure! 🌊 👋

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