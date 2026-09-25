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Craig L Peebles's avatar
Craig L Peebles
1h

"Senator Collins! When did you stop taking bribes from defense contractors?"

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Rick Anderson's avatar
Rick Anderson
1h

Jennifer Rubin is a national treasure! Thanks for your great work in keeping us all informed.

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