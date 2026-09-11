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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
5mEdited

Thanks as always, Jen, for your reminders and words of inspiration. While reading them, this image came to mind: a brave firefighter who did not, even once, care to determine whether or not a person trapped in one of the Twin Towers was or was not a muslim, who just carried or escorted that person to safety at great risk to himself, standing side by side with our decrepit, crazed, lying, stupid, crooked and sexually deviant president. We have a choice, and we must make it a good one.

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Deborah Luken's avatar
Deborah Luken
1m

The first plane flew over my head while standing on the corner of 13th and 6th. I heard it before I saw it. Then, as I looked up, I watched it angle and fly into the first tower. The time between when it disappeared into the tower and the ball of smoke in its wake seemed like an eternity, but it was not, it happened in an instant. Later standing on the roof of Parsons School of Design the view of the second plane’s approach, was blocked by the second tower, but 1010 WINS warned us that it was imminent, so we saw the impact, then we watched as the architecture students gave a play by play of how and why the tower was falling.

Trump’s stolen valor, a despicable display of ignorance, of a lack of respect for an event of rare magnitude to our country, our city and for the people who actually demonstrated the courage to save what could be saved. I am merely an eyewitness but the force of what I witnessed on September 11 changed me in ways I can’t even begin to understand. The attack on our sovereignty, the hole in the skyline, the missing people and the shock to our psyche, so too, changed America. Trump was not there and he has no claim to any valor. He did not share in the community sprit of those days, of the understanding that was silently communicated between the eyes of New Yorkers conditioned to avoid eye contact.

His stolen valor is a sign of his depravity. We the people are offended.

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