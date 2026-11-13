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Laurie Stricks's avatar
Laurie Stricks
33m

Inspired by Chris Van Hollen’s announcement on the Jen Psaki Show Thursday evening. He has a refreshing perspective on the impact of the people in this change election

https://www.ms.now/news/van-hollen-schumer-senate-majority-leader

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Ann T's avatar
Ann T
30m

Thank you for stating this so well. I've heard lots of comments about "not changing the manager after you've just won the World Series" in relation to Schumer, but he does seem so old school and unable to effectively communicate in this moment. Plus, I like Van Hollen and like things he's done over the last two years. I hope he prevails - it would be a real jolt of energy where one is needed.

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