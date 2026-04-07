Urgent Call to Action: Oppose Trump's Escalation in Iran
What you can do now to stand in opposition to the war
Donald Trump has threatened a genocidal escalation in the war on Iran beginning at 8 PM ET tonight. If you want to make your voice heard in opposition to this calamity:
Contact your representatives via the Congressional switchboard at 202-224-3121 or use this resource from Common Cause to find the contact for their district offices.
Use your social media for good. Share your opposition, directly address your representatives, and amplify the real human cost of this conflict.
Keep an eye out for peaceful protests and connect with organizations taking action in opposition to this war, such as: Indivisible, StopTrumpsWars, 50501.
You can find our standing list of Calls to Action here.
Folks at 5 Calls make this super easy to do and they have a great scripts. Issues, scripts and representatives all in one place. Go to www.5calls.org. I just called my IL delegation.
You can also call Thune's and Johnson's offices here:
Senate Majority Leader John Thune at (202) 224-2321 or (605) 225-8823 or (605) 334-9596 AND House Speaker Mike Johnson at (202) 225-4000 or (318) 840-0309 or (337) 423-4232 to say:
“Hi, I'm calling the Majority Leader / Speaker to respectfully demand you come back to DC immediately and reconvene Congress. Donald Trump is committing war crimes and threatening the genocide of the Iranian people and Congress needs to act. It's insanity. Get back to DC and do something. Preferably impeachment. Trump cannot remain in power. Thanks.”
Be a voice call your Congress person call your senator and express your how utterly appalling it is for the president of United States to talk about annihilating a civilization.
He is a fruitcake and is a very, very dangerous person.