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Pamela McNamara's avatar
Pamela McNamara
1h

Folks at 5 Calls make this super easy to do and they have a great scripts. Issues, scripts and representatives all in one place. Go to www.5calls.org. I just called my IL delegation.

You can also call Thune's and Johnson's offices here:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune at (202) 224-2321 or (605) 225-8823 or (605) 334-9596 AND House Speaker Mike Johnson at ‭(202) 225-4000‬ or ‭(318) 840-0309‬ or ‭(337) 423-4232‬ to say:

“Hi, I'm calling the Majority Leader / Speaker to respectfully demand you come back to DC immediately and reconvene Congress. Donald Trump is committing war crimes and threatening the genocide of the Iranian people and Congress needs to act. It's insanity. Get back to DC and do something. Preferably impeachment. Trump cannot remain in power. Thanks.”

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Susan love's avatar
Susan love
2h

Be a voice call your Congress person call your senator and express your how utterly appalling it is for the president of United States to talk about annihilating a civilization.

He is a fruitcake and is a very, very dangerous person.

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