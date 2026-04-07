Donald Trump has threatened a genocidal escalation in the war on Iran beginning at 8 PM ET tonight. If you want to make your voice heard in opposition to this calamity:

Contact your representatives via the Congressional switchboard at 202-224-3121 or use this resource from Common Cause to find the contact for their district offices.

Use your social media for good. Share your opposition, directly address your representatives, and amplify the real human cost of this conflict.

Keep an eye out for peaceful protests and connect with organizations taking action in opposition to this war, such as: Indivisible, StopTrumpsWars, 50501.

You can find our standing list of Calls to Action here.