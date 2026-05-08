The Contrarian

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
23mEdited

"(A)nd those of us nostalgic for a more innocent, honorable political age need to get over it."

Why should we? There was compromise, bipartisanship, statesmanship, and order. Things actually got done. Responsibility and critical thinking were evident. What we have now is crap and we should not normalize it. In fact, if we want our country to continue, we must not.

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