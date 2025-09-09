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Nan Reiner's avatar
Nan Reiner
Sep 10, 2025

"I see the world gradually being turned into a wilderness, I hear the ever approaching thunder, which will destroy us too, I can feel the sufferings of millions and yet, if I look up into the heavens, I think that it will all come right, that this cruelty too will end, and that peace and tranquility will return again." *** "It's really a wonder that I haven't dropped all my ideals, because they seem so absurd and impossible to carry out. Yet I keep them, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart".

I wish I shared her optimism. I did when I was her age...

Ah, the innocence of youth. And the kicked-in-the-teeth-once-too-many jaded skepticism of almost 7 decades of life in this unreal-seeming version of America.

[P.S. I have a personal connection to Anne Frank and her diary. A theatrical story for another day.]

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Irena's avatar
Irena
Sep 9, 2025

I don't remember who noted that Anne Frank may not have thought that "in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart" after she was sent to death camp. But the slaughter of 6 million people because they were Jewish is quite simply a warning that anyone, anywhere, for any reason can be singled out as an enemy to be destroyed.

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