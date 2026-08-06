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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
14h

I adore the encouragement to stay involved past election day. This is what every citizen should do, because we are the government. We must remind Congress, especially, that they serve at our pleasure, not the other way around. And the Republicans have effectively halted representation of the people, both by acquiescence to Trump and by obstruction of the Democratic Party members. Collaboration, as Ms. Barnes states in a larger sense, is the job of our representatives. Mitch McConnell thought he could change that, but, guess what--he's all but extinguished.

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From the redwood forests's avatar
From the redwood forests
13h

This is such an important perspective. Thank you!

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