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Russ's avatar
Russ
3h

Vance may not want Trump's support. Perhaps he is trying to put together a majority in the cabinet to invoke Sec 4 of the 25th Amendment on the basis that Trump is no longer competent mentally to be president. If Trump contested, it is unlikely to meet the 2/3rds vote in both houses of Congress, but it might. This would be effectively impeachment by other means.

Section 4: The Vice President and a cabinet majority (or a body designated by Congress) can declare the President incapacitated. If contested, Congress must resolve the dispute within 21 days with a two-thirds vote.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2hEdited

This is just amazing. Texas has had Republicans in control for so long as they have governed as far right extremists. There was no other way to go but up. They did it. The redistricting was the straw that broke the camel’s back. In Alabama, districts 2, 7 were under threat of flipping red. Thankfully they didn’t.

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