The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
Feb 5

All good but there is this. NO ICE AT POLLS.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
Feb 5

Trump is most vulnerable on Epstein. Keep the eye on the ball.

Reply
Share
9 replies
190 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture