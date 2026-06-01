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Alexandra's avatar
Alexandra
1h

The next challenge? Get the word out with a charismatic leader.

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Teresa Baustian's avatar
Teresa Baustian
11m

I trust that the half measure on health insurance is also short term. Until we can institute some form of universal coverage.

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