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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
1h

Holy COW, that sounds superb!! I might even like it better without the icing. I’ve been on a black walnut ice cream kick this summer. . .

Thank you for this.

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Heidi Menocal's avatar
Heidi Menocal
2h

Is there a easy to print version of the recipe?

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