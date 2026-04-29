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Bob Egbert's avatar
Bob Egbert
1h

Racial & religious bigotry rules the US. It's the core motivation of what was the "Republican Base" (now MAGA). It has been so since Nixon and his party created the "Southern Strategy" for his 1968 & 72 elections. They invited in the Southern racist Democrats. It worked & has reached a pinacle of success in the WH Todder & Crime Boss. All Dems need to understand this and find a rhetorical disinfectant for the MAGA Malignancy. If not we're all headed back to the way things were in 1900.

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Alesia's avatar
Alesia
2h

Excellent and informative article. I wish all Georgians the opportunity to read it and understand their important role in helping to protect, restore, and preserve our democracy!

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