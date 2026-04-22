The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

It galls me that I have to be embarrassed by his abject weakness and bear all of the consequences. Get him out of my life.

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Phil Pritchard's avatar
Phil Pritchard
31m

This is exactly the type of incisive analysis for which I'm happy to subscribe. Plus, I got a good laugh out of your opening paragraph!

Thank you.

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