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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
33m

You are right. But Trump cornered is Trump more dangerous. Fingers crossed.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
26m

There is plenty of time left for Trump to take our nation to even lower depths. Here's some other people who deserve to share the blame:

The CEOs who caved and groveled.

The Generals (Trump cleaned out some considered insufficiently loyal).

The Supreme Court majority.

Administration members who know better but continue to bow and scrape (e.g. Rubio and the VP, although the latter may be having second thoughts, too late!)

And of course all the MAGA voters and Trump sycophants.

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