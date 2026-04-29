The Contrarian

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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
3h

Thanks for running this column with my latest episode, The Contrarian. The legacy media has lost America's trust for good reason. To earn it back, the media should fight for truth always. Folks - share thoughts, questions, and links you want me to fact check over at: https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

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