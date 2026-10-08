The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

It's called MeToo because we all have stories of hits or near misses. Believe women first.

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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
2h

What is even more shocking is that she is receiving death threats for pursuing her lawsuit against Cornell. Why in the world should women be threatened with death for reporting rape? Isn't it enough that women have to fear rape when they walk out of their homes - now it is death too?

Where is the outrage about underage drinking and illegal drugs at Cornell - or, for that matter, for any of our college and universities? That has been going on for years. Young people need to learn to FOLLOW THE LAW - whether it is sex crimes. drinking. or drugs.

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