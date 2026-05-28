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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
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Not having the key elements in place to help protect Americans and people abroad from serious life threatening infections are now just beginning to show up. As evidenced in Africa with the new Ebola outbreak, the safe guards are not there or in America with the slashed CDC and WHO staff. The slipshod way the Trump regime has handled this all in the name of DEI has put everyone at risk everywhere.

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