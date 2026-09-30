The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan
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It is maddening and disgusting at the same time that school didn’t do anything to hold them to account. I don’t blame her for suing them. I hope she takes them to the cleaners. They should all be named and publicly shamed and shunned.

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