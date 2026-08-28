The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan
2h

This march is not only about political and economic freedom, it is also about dignity, self determination and self preservation. It is about defending the basic tenets of democracy by instituting inclusive practices from all minority communities to benefit the collective interests of everyone.

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