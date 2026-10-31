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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5h

Go Katie Lady 👍👻 You Rock 👊💪🔥😂♥️

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
5h

GOP/MAGA have a socialist agenda for the wealthiest. Trump & Co's anti-fraud fraud: Dept of Homeland Security paid $495 million or 6.6x the asking price for a prison in MN. https://newrepublic.com/post/217413/trump-team-anti-fraud-announcement-derailed-minnesota Trump: "We’re making a freaking fortune"...

How much fraud is too much? #VoteBlue!

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