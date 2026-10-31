Georgia is a high-stakes battleground state that will shape control of Congress, statewide offices, and the 2028 Presidential election. Though firmly embedded in the Deep South, Georgia is widely regarded as a purple, ticket-splitting swing state – as represented by its two outspoken Democratic Senators and Republican up/down ballot majorities.

Katie Phang spoke with several candidates whose core messages and motivations for running reveal why Georgia aptly embodies both local and national issues — and a harbinger of which way this profoundly consequential election will go.

Though notably distinct from neighboring states and unique for its legacy as a defining hub in the country’s historical (and ongoing) battle for civil rights, the issues that affect Georgians represent the deciding markers that matter most to Americans in the fast-approaching midterms.

Let us join together to and determine what kind of country we want for ourselves and future generations. Use the right that so many before us fought so hard to secure. Show that we are prepared to uphold that legacy by casting your vote on Tuesday, November 3.