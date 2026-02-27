The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Park's avatar
Bob Park
6d

Songs of resistance have been used during the civil rights era, during efforts to unionize coal workers in Kentucky and West Virginia (I re-watched the marvelous documentary "Harlan County USA" yesterday; learn about and listen to Hazel Dickens for more.), during the anti-Vietnam War protests, and now.

Look for a Singing Resistance group near you and join in. A variety of musical talents is welcome. Many of the songs are call-backs, which are easy to follow, and when they do them in rounds or triples, the sound is simply marvelous. Sing out!

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6dEdited

Terrific article about terrific artists writing terrific protest songs. It's about time to get loud against the fascist regime and fascist party. I love all of the songs, but the U2 song naming Miller and Noem stands out. Thank you, Tim. I am so glad you joined The Contrarian.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture