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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2hEdited

I am not a fan of Charles, but kudos to him for his behavior during the entire state visit. But of course our orange dumpster learned absolutely nothing from him, since he is the smartest, prettiest, tallest, greatest, etc. of all time.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Trump is a national embarrassment. He didn’t learn anything from King Charles III.

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