The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
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Impeachment for Todd Blanche and Pete Hegseth should absolutely be on the table. They are two of the worst and an existential threat to democracy as well as RFK Jr. When we can rid ourselves of the worst of the worst then finally we can have a little breathing room to regroup and decide how to protect our rights as women and girls and American citizens.

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