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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Love the 500 pound gorilla on the left with the blond rug.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
1h

I LOVE the inflated ego, and teeny-tiny hand!! But mostly, I can identify with the grumbly, angry faces -- not just for the increasing cost of electricity (and everything else!), but for all the tax breaks that data centers are getting, which will raise the property tax for people like me who live in the same county. It feels like Trump is trying to steal our hard-earned money away from us in every way he can.

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