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Dr Marc B Cooper's avatar
Dr Marc B Cooper
Aug 9, 2025

The possibility for connectivity, collaboration, and caring seems to diminish and eventually cease as one ages in our culture. No surprise, since we discount the youth as too inexperienced to know, and the elderly as too slow and behind the curve to know, so we are stuck in the middle. Whose fears, resentments, and discontent move them into greater isolation, protectionism, and avoidance. That's where the impediments reside for greater connectivity, collaboration, and caring. In my experience, middle-aged individuals have lost their future, whereas young singers have their future ahead of them. You want to generate connectivity and collaboration by bringing people together of all ages who share a future that they all feel is genuinely possible.

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Lilla Russell's avatar
Lilla Russell
Aug 9, 2025Edited

Yes, We need a world built on connection over competition. I believe this is exactly what we're missing in most of our educational institutions and others. I was ecstatic to read this and how music and storytelling can facilitate building that kind of world centered on connection. It's the missing piece for "peace" in our human evolution. Btw, I've seen and also personally experienced that "connection" created amongst all different kinds of people develop through dance as well. It's truly a joyful, transcendent experience of unity that is indescribable. I am going to get a subscription to Netflix in order to see this. Thank you so much for writing this post Michael! I loved your piece.

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