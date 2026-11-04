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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
1h

First, pass the Voting Rights Act. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Lewis_Voting_Rights_Act

Should be veto proof.

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Sukey Janes's avatar
Sukey Janes
1h

While all these suggestions are important things a Democrat congress could do, it will be as important that Congress immediately address some of the grievances of previous Trump voters: bring prices down, restore healthcare for those who have been cut, etc. People turned on Trump because he didn't follow through on his campaign promises and additionally, didn't seem to care. Democrats need to pay attention and not simply go full tilt on their own revenge campaign, but get busy and be constructive in people's lives.

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