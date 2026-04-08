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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
1h

Before Trump began rage posting his way into genocide charges the Strait was open & gas was 40% less.

As Jamelle Bouie put it recently “Forcing others to submit through the indiscriminate use of force does not really sound like war. That does sound like something else. It sounds like rape.” Trump & Hegseth MO is “the ideology of the rapist.”

Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

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Angie's avatar
Angie
1h

Trump is a psychopath and for all of these years, the media just REFUSES to treat him like one. He is no different than Manson or Bundy or Gacy. He was just born rich so his crimes look different.

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