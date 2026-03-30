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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
6hEdited

And this morning, the NY Times reports that Iran has started allowing more ships through the Strait, which Trump claims is "a sign of respect."

Whenever this odious, prevaricating baboon opens his dumb yawp, I never know whether just to laugh or vomit.

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David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
6h

The Iranians has us behind the eight ball but Trump doesn't care.

VOTE EVERY SINGLE REPUBLICAN OUT OF OFFICE!

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