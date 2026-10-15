The Contrarian

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

Jennifer

Thank you for reminding everyone that our Federalist system of government provides many, many safeguards when our Federal government goes off the rails.

Nov 3, We the People are beginning to take our government back, "deep state" and all.

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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
1h

You single-handedly counter Project 2025. BRAVA!!

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