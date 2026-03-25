The Contrarian

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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
4h

One hopes the neofascist morons will pay the price. But can we really wait until January and a new Congress? I for one am sure that a whole lotta sh@t is gonna land in the months ahead. And states dominated by christofascists are also planning ways to f@ck us up.

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Anne Pierce's avatar
Anne Pierce
4h

The Associated Press has called a special election to the Florida State House district that includes Mar-a-Lago for the Democrat. Trump voted by mail, then claimed that mail-in voting was "mail-in cheating." You can't make this stuff up. Everyone, be sure you are correctly registered, along with your friends and family members, and vote in every election for which you qualify.

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