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Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
1h

A line as few others could write it: "constitutional ignoramuses and moral buffoons." Jen was talking about the goons in the WH, but she just as easily could have thrown in at least two and possibly more members of the Supreme Court, whose partisan rulings in this century have helped lead us down this perilous path. But the good guys will win, as long as the Pope and others are willing and able to call out injustice, hypocrisy, and ignorance wherever they see it.

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Brad Spellman's avatar
Brad Spellman
1h

Jennifer,

What stayed with me wasn’t only your critique of MAGA, but Pope Leo’s reminder of what America is at its best.

His vision is neither triumphalist nor cynical. It is rooted in the conviction that every person possesses an inherent dignity that precedes the state, and that our constitutional experiment is measured not by the power we wield but by the principles we uphold. That’s a moral vocabulary we’ve been missing.

As someone who has spent much of the past year thinking and writing about liberal democracy, Jewish identity, and the obligations we owe one another, I found his words both moving and hopeful.

Thank you for continuing to make the constitutional and moral case. Pope Leo’s message was a timely reminder that the enduring strength of the American experiment lies not in personalities or power, but in the ideals that call each generation to become something better than the last.

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