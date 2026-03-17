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BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
2h

Thank you Megan Armstrong for sharing your story. I do hope that you and other long covid sufferers eventually find relief.

The contempt shown by the Republican party for medical science (and science in general) is unforgivable. It is impossible to imagine how many people across the globe have needlessly suffered or died because of the Republican cruelty cult.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

Megan -

Thank you for your essay.

I am grieved by your unnecessary suffering, and horrified by the cruelty of some of the medical professionals you've encountered.

When did Americans decide that facing hard facts was optional? This virus probably won't ever vanish, given the know-nothings currently in power, so we all need to stop playing games with our lives, and our neighbors' lives.

I wish you better health.

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