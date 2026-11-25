Last week in the food journalism course I teach at a nearby university, we talked about Thanksgiving. My class of super-bright kids includes many first-generation college students, some of whom are immigrants or the kids of immigrants. When I asked students to tell me what they’d be eating on Thanksgiving, some would apologize and say they didn’t have a “traditional” American menu and go on to tell us about the pernil/hotpot/tamales/lasagna or, in one case, the Haitian black mushroom rice dish ‘diri djondjon’ they hope their aunt will bring to dinner.

I assured my class they had absolutely no reason to apologize for not having the holiday meal envisioned by a supermarket’s PR team via a Norman Rockwell painting, and that whatever meal they sat down to on Thanksgiving was the one to be celebrated.

For me, it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without my mother’s cranberry-orange relish, which is actually Ocean Spray’s cranberry-orange relish recipe that she took straight from the back of the bag sometime in the 1970s. My mom made it her own recipe with the addition of a generous glug of Grand Marnier. I adore it and have made it without fail since my mother passed in 2019. And though my mother was adored as a grandmother, her grandchildren think cranberry relish is a freakish abomination, so I am left with a large bowl each year.

With the knowledge that leftovers are the best part of the holiday, I conjured up this almond coffee cake filled with cranberry relish. You don’t need to make my mother’s relish to enjoy this cake. Feel free to use (gasp) even the canned cranberry sauce, if that’s your family’s thing. Truly any non-savory cranberry sauce will do. Add some orange zest and a touch of Grand Marnier cognac if you wish to boost the flavor.

And, yes, those relish-hating kids of mine love this cake.

Here’s to a Thanksgiving full of gratitude and cautious hope for our future.

Leftover Cranberry-Orange Relish Almond Coffee Cake

Note: If almonds aren’t your thing, replace the almond flour with regular all-purpose flour, and use 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract instead of a mix of almond and vanilla extract.

You know leftovers are the best part of Thanksgiving. This recipe is proof.

Makes one 9-inch cake

What You’ll Need:

For the streusel:

6 tablespoons (85 grams) butter

1 cup (116 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (106 grams) brown sugar

1/4 cup (25 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

For the cake:

1 cup (120 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (48 grams) finely ground almond flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt (or ¼ teaspoon table or sea salt)

½ cup (113 grams) butter, room temperature

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

½ cup (115 grams) sour cream (or yogurt, full-fat preferred)

2 tablespoons milk

¾ to 1 cup cranberry relish

¼ cup thin-sliced almonds

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease and flour a 9-inch (preferably springform) pan. Make the streusel: In a small bowl, blend the melted butter, flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar and salt together. Once the mixture is blended, start breaking it up into streusel-like crumbs. Set aside. Make the cake: In a small bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment (or with a hand mixer), beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl at least once. Add the eggs, one at a time and mix on medium until absorbed into the batter. Scrape, scrape, scrape the bowl. Add the almond and vanilla extracts and beat until absorbed. Add one-third of the flour mixture and beat until just blended. Add half the sour cream and mix. Repeat with the remaining flour and sour cream, ending with the flour. Scrape down the bowl, and mix the milk in on medium speed until it’s absorbed. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Dot the top of the batter with cranberry relish, gently spread the relish across the top as best you can. Don’t stress over it. Sprinkle the top with the streusel and the sliced almonds. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes (times may vary) until a toothpick comes with a few moist crumbs attached. Let cool for 15 minutes in the pan. Run a knife or flexible spatula around the sides of the pan and release the springform. Let cool until just warm before digging in.

Marissa Rothkopf Bates writes about food for the New York Times, Newsweek (RIP) and Publishers’ Weekly among others. Her newest book, “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies,” is available wherever fine books are sold. Find her on Substack here.