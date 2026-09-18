By Jeff Nesbit

A six-week-old child died in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, last month.

That infant was too young to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, relying entirely on the wall of community immunity that past generations built and that our current political culture has recklessly dismantled.

The virus breached that thinning perimeter, and the infant succumbed.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

On September 9, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed the clinical fact: Measles caused the child’s death.

If we were in an era of functional public health governance at the federal level, that confirmation would have triggered an immediate, unified federal response: a transparent update to national epidemiological surveillance, a surge of resources to regional pediatric clinics, and clear, unequivocal reminders that the MMR vaccine remains safe, effective, and indispensable.

Instead, the United States witnessed an institutional spectacle as disgraceful as it was dangerous. Rather than confronting the resurgence of a disease declared eliminated in the United States more than a quarter-century ago, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose to fight the data.

He questioned whether the infant deaths in Pennsylvania even occurred, floating the claim that they may have been “altogether fabricated” by political rivals.

Worse, that political instinct filtered down into the federal apparatus itself. Reports emerged that newly confirmed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leadership intervened to scrub and stall the deaths from the agency’s official outbreak tracker.

For days, the official dashboard at the CDC held a blank line where a tragedy belonged.

The fallout from that decision goes well beyond bureaucratic clumsiness. By trying to parse clinical causation into rhetorical evasion -- debating whether immunocompromised or pre-term infants died with measles rather than from it -- the leadership of HHS engaged in a semantic game that gave cover to anti-vaccine conspiracy theories while local families were in mourning.

As Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro rightly observed, using the levers of the federal government to deny state health data and cast doubt on local coroners invaded the grief of grieving parents and actively eroded the public trust necessary to halt an ongoing outbreak.

Somewhat surprisingly, the most damning indictment came not from the Trump administration’s traditional opponents, but from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician and Republican from Louisiana.

Cassidy cut through the administrative doublespeak with clinical clarity: “Whether the CDC website reports this or not, it is a death caused by measles. This underlines that measles can kill. The MMR vaccine is safe and is the most effective protection against measles. Protect your family. No one should die from measles in 2026.”

Cassidy’s assessment goes right to the heart of what’s at stake here.

CDC doesn’t exist to manage the political standing of its political masters. It exists to provide ground truth.

When the agency departs from standard operating procedure to delay, edit, or challenge mortality data submitted by state departments of health -- data later independently corroborated by local coroners -- the integrity of American disease surveillance collapses.

Epidemiology can’t operate on ideological discretion. A virus doesn’t register political affiliations. It doesn’t yield to social media posturing.

Measles is one of the most infectious respiratory pathogens known to medical science. A single case will infect up to nine out of ten unimmunized individuals exposed to it.

When immunization rates dip below the 95 percent threshold needed for herd protection, the most vulnerable — newborns, immunocompromised patients, and children with underlying genetic vulnerabilities — are the ones who pay.

The missteps we’ve witnessed over the past month aren’t isolated errors in public affairs messaging. They reflect a deliberate, ideological reluctance to acknowledge the real-world utility of immunization and the lethal consequences of vaccine hesitancy.

And the dangers are real: This month, Pennsylvania authorities confirmed more measles deaths. Officials announced on Tuesday the death of an unvaccinated teenager. Last week, a 40-year-old woman who was believed to have not been vaccinated against measles died.

When federal agencies hesitate to tell the public the truth about vaccine-preventable deaths out of fear that the facts will validate the critical need for vaccines, public health ceases to protect the public.

The first measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania in 35 years should have been a clarion call. They should have served as an urgent reminder that modern medicine’s victories are never permanent. They require vigilance and honesty.

If the leadership of HHS and CDC can’t plainly state the facts and report the data without political filtering – while championing the proven vaccines that prevent these tragedies -- then they’ve surrendered their core responsibility to the American people.

Jeff Nesbit was the assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS during the Biden-Harris administration.