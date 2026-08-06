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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
9h

I am humbled by the fortitude it took to write this piece and couch it in history, creating a rationale for scrutiny of such cases outside of law enforcement. Legal accountability is but one part of remedying injustice--or even an open case of whether there was injustice. Family closure and the public's need to make choices in an unsafe environment are valid reasons to ask questions and demand answers. I appreciate this concrete and tragic example of how important a part individual curiosity plays in such a reckoning. Curiosity is not always a negative thing.

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Laurie M's avatar
Laurie M
9h

I’m so sorry for your loss and grateful for your writing. Too many unanswered questions to move on!!!

My heart breaks for parents who have lost a child!

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