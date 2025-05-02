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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
May 2, 2025

Protest song!

So right. Gotta have one.

(I'm in my 70s, so the oldie protest songs still move me.)

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Jan Blasberg's avatar
Jan Blasberg
May 2, 2025

Yesterday (May Day) Joan Baez came to Mountain View and sang a new protest song, "I Carry the Flame". Check it out on her FB page. Very emotional! And the crowd sang along too.

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